 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_chubb_260312.jpg
Bills reportedly add Chubb in ‘much-needed’ move
nbc_pft_thanksgivingeve_260312.jpg
Report: NFL considering Thanksgiving Eve game
nbc_pft_murray_260312.jpg
Murray signing with Vikings feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins sign OL Jamaree Salyer

  
Published March 13, 2026 10:07 AM

The Dolphins announced an addition to their offensive line on Friday morning.

They have signed Jamaree Salyer as a free agent. The team did not share any of the terms of their deal.

Salyer was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Chargers and spent the last four years with the team. He played in 64 games and made 40 starts during that span.

Salyer’s starts came at both guard and tackle while in Los Angeles. It’s unclear just how he’ll fit into the Dolphins’ plans as they have four starters back and four members of the 2025 offensive line group still unsigned for the 2026 season.