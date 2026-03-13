Dolphins sign OL Jamaree Salyer

The Dolphins announced an addition to their offensive line on Friday morning.

They have signed Jamaree Salyer as a free agent. The team did not share any of the terms of their deal.

Salyer was a 2022 sixth-round pick by the Chargers and spent the last four years with the team. He played in 64 games and made 40 starts during that span.

Salyer’s starts came at both guard and tackle while in Los Angeles. It’s unclear just how he’ll fit into the Dolphins’ plans as they have four starters back and four members of the 2025 offensive line group still unsigned for the 2026 season.