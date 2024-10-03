 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign Tyus Bowser, put Jaelan Phillips on IR

  
Published October 3, 2024 04:09 PM

Veteran edge rusher Tyus Bowser played against the Dolphins in Week Three, but he’ll be playing for them in the future.

The Dolphins announced that they signed Bowser off of the Seahawks’ practice squad on Thursday. He takes the roster spot of Jaelan Phillips, who announced on Wednesday that he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Bowser was elevated for two games with the Seahawks this season and he made one tackle. Bowser missed last season with a knee injury, but played 89 games for the Ravens before being forced out of the lineup. He had 19.5 sacks during his time in Baltimore.

Bowser gives Miami another edge option to go with Emmanuel Ogbah and Chop Robinson. They also hope to get Bradley Chubb back from last season’s torn ACL at some point.