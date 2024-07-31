 Skip navigation
Dolphins sign Willie Snead

  
Published July 31, 2024 04:10 PM

The Dolphins liked what they saw in wide receiver Willie Snead’s workout.

Snead worked out for the Dolphins along with a handful of other wideouts on Tuesday and the team announced his signing on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Mario Kendricks was waived in a corresponding move.

Snead played in four games for the 49ers last season and caught two passes for 14 yards. He also played in four games for the Niners in 2022 and has also played for the Raiders, Panthers, Ravens, and Saints since the start of the 2015 season.

The Dolphins have been short a wideout in camp with Odell Beckham Jr. on the physically unable to perform list, so Snead gives them an experienced hand to help fill out the group.