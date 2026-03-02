Dolphins tender ERFA CB Ethan Bonner, release OL Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins took care of some roster business on Monday.

They announced that they have tendered a contract to cornerback Ethan Bonner as an exclusive rights free agent. They also released offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

Bonner played in 14 games for the Dolphins last season and he’s played in 21 overall games for the team over the last three seasons. He had 15 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for Miami in 2025.

Bonner cannot negotiate with other teams as long as the tender is in place, so he’ll be working for a spot in the Dolphins secondary again this year.

Eichenberg was a 2021 second-round pick by the Dolphins. He spent all of the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list and made 52 starts in 60 appearances over his first four seasons.