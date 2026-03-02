 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jawaantaylor_260302.jpg
Reports: KC to release Taylor; HOU trades Howard
nbc_pft_montgomerynotout_260302.jpg
Montgomery denies report that he wants out of DET
nbc_pft_kayvonthibodeaux_260302.jpg
What will Giants do with Thibodeaux?

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins tender ERFA CB Ethan Bonner, release OL Liam Eichenberg

  
Published March 2, 2026 04:08 PM

The Dolphins took care of some roster business on Monday.

They announced that they have tendered a contract to cornerback Ethan Bonner as an exclusive rights free agent. They also released offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

Bonner played in 14 games for the Dolphins last season and he’s played in 21 overall games for the team over the last three seasons. He had 15 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery for Miami in 2025.

Bonner cannot negotiate with other teams as long as the tender is in place, so he’ll be working for a spot in the Dolphins secondary again this year.

Eichenberg was a 2021 second-round pick by the Dolphins. He spent all of the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list and made 52 starts in 60 appearances over his first four seasons.