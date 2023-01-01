Dolphins tie Patriots 7-7 on Tyreek Hill’s touchdown run
Published January 1, 2023 08:51 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down a crucial matchup between AFC East rivals Miami and New England, and wonder whether the Patriots will be able to bounce back vs. Teddy Bridgewater and the struggling Dolphins.
Tyreek Hill scored his first rushing touchdown since 2020, running 2 yards to the end zone. It has the Dolphins tied with the Patriots 7-7 early in the second quarter.
The Dolphins had a 13-play, 75-yard drive that ate 7:20 off the clock.
They converted a fourth down on the drive.
The Dolphins lined up to go for it on fourth-and-one at their own 34 before Robert Hunt was cited for a false start. Miami punted, but Brenden Schooler ran into punter Thomas Morstead. That gave the Dolphins another chance, and Jeff Wilson picked up the 1 yard needed for a first down.
Teddy Bridgewater, starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa, has completed 5 of 7 passes for 68 yards. Hill has caught two for 34 yards.