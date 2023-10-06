Dolphins to place Terron Armstead on IR

The Dolphins won’t have left tackle Terron Armstead for at least the next four weeks.

Armstead is going to be placed on injured reserve, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, due to the knee injury he suffered against the Bills last week.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said Armstead would be out for weeks and not days on Monday.

Armstead, 32, has been dealing with multiple injuries early on this season, missing the first two weeks. He played 77 percent of Miami’s offensive snaps in the team’s 70-20 blowout victory over Denver in Week 3 before having to come out after 22 snaps in Week 4.

Armstead going to injured reserve opens up a spot on the 53-man roster for receiver Chase Claypool, who Miami acquired via trade earlier on Friday.