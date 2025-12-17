Dolphins to release Matthew Judon

The Dolphins are moving on from one of their veteran defenders.

According to NFL Media, Miami is releasing linebacker Matthew Judon.

Judon, 33, signed with the Dolphins on a one-year deal in August. He’s appeared in 13 games with three starts this season, playing 41 percent of defensive snaps and 34 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

He’s recorded 19 total tackles with one tackle for loss and three quarterback hits. He doesn’t have a sack yet this season.

In his 144 career games for the Ravens, Patriots, Falcons, and Dolphins, Judon has 72.0 career sacks with 95 tackles for loss and 177 QB hits.

Judon is subject to waivers.