Dolphins to release Myles Gaskin

As the Dolphins mull over whether or not to trade for Jonathan Taylor, the club is letting go of at least one of its veteran running backs.

Miami is releasing Myles Gaskin, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A Dolphins seventh-round pick in 2019, Gaskin re-signed with Miami on a one-year deal in March. While he led the team in rushing back in 2021, he appeared in just four games last season and rushed for 26 yards on 10 carries. He also had four catches for 28 yards.

In 2020, Gaskin rushed for 584 yards with three touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 388 yards with two TDs. Then in 2021, Gaskin had 612 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 49 catches for 234 yards with four TDs.

Miami entered Tuesday with Gaskin, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, De’Von Achane, and Chris Brooks on its roster at running back.

All teams must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.