Dolphins trade up to No. 37 to take OL Jonah Savaiinaea

The Dolphins saw a player they wanted at No. 37 and jumped up the board to get him.

Miami moved up from No. 48 in order to select offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea. The Dolphins drafted defensive lineman Kenneth Grant in the first round.

The Dolphins sent the 98th and 135th picks to the Raiders, who also sent the 143th pick to Miami in the deal.

Savaiinaea started at guard and tackle during his time at Arizona, but he was announced as a guard on the stage in Green Bay on Friday night. Miami signed former Steelers guard James Daniels as a free agent and they have Liam Eichenberg back from last year’s squad.