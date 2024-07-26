 Skip navigation
Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa are tied together for at least three years

  
Published July 26, 2024 03:19 PM

One of the biggest questions about the Tua Tagovailoa contract, if/when it got done, related to the number of years the Dolphins would be tied to Tua.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a three-year commitment.

We’ll have the full details as soon as the contract is finalized. The new-money average of $53.1 million was intended to beat Lions quarterback Jared Goff. How the contract looks regarding cash flow and guaranteed will be determined once the details emerge.

Regardless, the Dolphins did something that some thought they wouldn’t do — give Tua a contract with a new-money average in excess of $50 million.