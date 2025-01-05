 Skip navigation
Who will replace Mayo in New England?
Jaguars fire Pederson after three seasons
Giants will retain coach Daboll, GM Schoen

Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Dolphins up 3-0 after Aaron Rodgers interception

  
Published January 5, 2025 04:37 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still looking for the 500th touchdown pass of his career, but he has secured his 116th interception.

Rodgers’s first pass of Sunday’s home game against the Dolphins was tipped in the air by safety Jevon Holland and caught by linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Dodson returned it to the Jets’ 15-yard-line to give the Dolphins a great shot at a touchdown.

They weren’t able to get it, however. A pair of runs and an incompletion led to Jason Sanders trying a 26-yard field goal. He hit it for a 3-0 lead with just over three minutes off the clock.

The Dolphins need a win and a Broncos loss to advance to the playoffs.