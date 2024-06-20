 Skip navigation
Dolphins will host 12 training camp practices open to general public

  
Published June 20, 2024 02:21 PM

The Dolphins have announced their training camp schedule and it includes 12 practices open to the general public with an additional practice solely for season ticket members.

The first practice is scheduled for Sunday, July 28 at 10:30 a.m. and the last is Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. Fans will need to register for a free ticket to attend each session, which can be acquired on the Dolphins’ website.

All sessions will take place at the Dolphins’ Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, which has seats under a shaded canopy, with the exception of the practice on Saturday, Aug. 3. That day’s work will be held at Hard Rock Stadium.

Practice on Friday, Aug. 2 is reserved for season ticket members.

Miami will host Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 6 and Wednesday, Aug. 7 for a pair of joint practices.

The last open session on Aug. 15 will also be a joint practice with the Commanders.