Dolphins will retain LB coach Joe Barry, DL coach Austin Clark

  
Published February 2, 2026 09:27 AM

Jeff Hafley succeeded Joe Barry as the defensive coordinator of the Packers and the new Dolphins head coach will be keeping Barry on his first staff in Miami.

According to multiple reports, Barry will remain the linebackers coach and run game coordinator for the Dolphins. He spent the last two seasons in those roles and will remain on hand as Hafley takes over the helm of the team.

Barry was the Packers’ defensive coordinator from 2021-2023 and Hafley was hired after Barry was dismissed in January 2024. He’s also been a defensive coordinator in Washington and Detroit during a career that’s included stops with the Rams, Chargers, Buccaneers, and 49ers.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins will also retain defensive line coach Austin Clark. Clark has been with the team since 2021.