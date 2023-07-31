 Skip navigation
Lundqvist Indy Lights HMD
Linus Lundqvist making IndyCar debut as Simon Pagenaud continues recovery
Paris Olympic Rings
Paris Olympic organizers set specific environment-friendly measures for 2024 Games
MLB: General Manager's Meetings
After trading Scherzer to Texas, GM Billy Eppler says the Mets are not rebuilding

Top Clips

nbc_oht_naomigirma_230731.jpg
Girma discusses her routine, impact of music
nbc_pft_commandersoldname_230731.jpg
Rivera: Prior team name used with 'utmost respect'
nbc_pft_hunterdeal_230731.jpg
Hunter agrees to one-year deal with Vikings

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Donovan Smith: There’s “not much” difference blocking for Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady

  
Published July 31, 2023 10:04 AM

Donovan Smith spent the first eight years of his career with the Buccaneers before he was released and signed with the Chiefs this offseason.

That means Smith is going from protecting Tom Brady for the last three years to now protecting Patrick Mahomes.

One quarterback is considerably older than the other. And Mahomes is also much more mobile than Brady ever was, particularly late in his career.

But Smith still said over the weekend there’s “not much” difference in blocking for the two QBs.

“You’ve still got to protect the spot,” Smith said, via Jared Sapp of ArrowheadPride.com. “Typically, we’re taught if you give them 10 or 11 or 12 yards, you should be good. If you strive for that [on] each and every set, you’ll be good. Obviously, you have a couple of adjustments — for guys who want to go inside and what-not — that it’ll change.

“[But] for the most part, it doesn’t matter who you put back there. We’ve still got to go out there and do our job.”

After Kansas City let Orlando Brown Jr. walk in free agency, Smith has significant shoes to fill as the team’s left tackle. Smith, 30, has been a steady pro throughout his career and will need to be at the top of his game if the Chiefs are to stay ahead of a competitive AFC.