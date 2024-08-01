 Skip navigation
D’Onta Foreman immobilized, taken to hospital after injury at Browns camp

  
Published August 1, 2024 11:17 AM

Thursday’s practice at Browns training camp saw veteran running back D’Onta Foreman depart with a concerning injury.

Reporters at the Greenbrier in West Virginia for the session shared photos of Foreman being immobilized after getting hurt during a special teams drill. He was placed on a cart and then loaded into an ambulance.

The Browns released a statement saying Foreman “sustained a direct blow to the head that resulted in neck pain” and has movement in his extremities. He is being helicoptered to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia for further evaluation.

Foreman signed with the Browns as a free agent this offseason. The seven-year veteran has also played for the Texans, Titans, Panthers, and Bears.