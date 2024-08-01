 Skip navigation
D’Onta Foreman X-rays, CT scan negative, will return to Browns this afternoon

  
Published August 1, 2024 02:21 PM

The Browns have shared some positive news on running back D’Onta Foreman after he was immobilized and taken to the hospital via helicopter earlier on Thursday.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Foreman’s X-rays and CT scans were negative. The running back will be released from the hospital in Roanoke, Va. this afternoon and return to the team, which is currently holding training camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Foreman sustained the injury during a kickoff return drill. While he was immobilized, he had movement in all of his extremities. Using the helicopter to transport Foreman was precautionary, given that the closest hospital was across the state line.

Cabot reports Foreman is in good spirits.

Foreman, 28, signed with the Browns in March after spending last season with the Bears. He rushed for 425 yards with four touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 77 yards with a TD in 2023.