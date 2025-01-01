Donte Jackson limited in Steelers practice with a back injury

Cornerback Donte Jackson was added to the Steelers injury report on Wednesday.

Jackson was limited in the team’s second practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bengals. A back injury is listed as the reason for his addition to the report.

jackson has 38 tackles, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 15 games this season.

Running back Jaylen Warren (ribs) and quarterback Russell Wilson (rest) were bumped up from limited to full participation. Quarterback Justin Fields (abdomen), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee), wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) were full participants for the second straight day.