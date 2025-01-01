 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Donte Jackson limited in Steelers practice with a back injury

  
Published January 1, 2025 04:08 PM

Cornerback Donte Jackson was added to the Steelers injury report on Wednesday.

Jackson was limited in the team’s second practice ahead of Saturday’s game against the Bengals. A back injury is listed as the reason for his addition to the report.

jackson has 38 tackles, five interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 15 games this season.

Running back Jaylen Warren (ribs) and quarterback Russell Wilson (rest) were bumped up from limited to full participation. Quarterback Justin Fields (abdomen), cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (knee), wide receiver Roman Wilson (hamstring) and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (hip) were full participants for the second straight day.