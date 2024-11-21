Dorance Armstrong feeling “more urgency” ahead of reunion with Cowboys

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong is no stranger to Dallas-Washington games, but this Sunday’s matchup between the teams will find him in a different uniform than past clashes.

Armstrong joined head coach Dan Quinn, defensive coordinator Joe Whitt and other players in making the move from the Cowboys to the Commanders this offseason. He has started all 10 games he’s played and has helped his new team to a 7-4 record that has put them in the thick of the NFC playoff hunt.

That positioning means every game matters a lot to the Commanders, but Armstrong admitted that this weekend’s visit from his former team means a bit more.

“Obviously, when you play the team you came from, you just have more urgency or something,” Armstrong said, via Scott Abraham of WJLA. “I don’t know what it is about that, but that’s what it is right now for me.”

Armstrong said that he has kept tabs on his former teammates to see “what’s going on” with the Cowboys this season. His assessment of how things have gone is no different than anybody else’s view.

“It’s not good, I’ll just say that,” Armstrong said.

The Commanders will have a chance to make things even worse for the Cowboys and that would make for a lot of smiles around Washington this week.