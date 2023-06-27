 Skip navigation
Dorance Armstrong hopes to build on his career year in 2022

  
Published June 27, 2023 03:35 PM

DeMarcus Lawrence makes the most money among the Cowboys’ pass rushers. Micah Parsons gets the most publicity.

But Dorance Armstrong quietly has become an important cog in the Dallas defense.

Armstrong’s career-high 8.5 sacks last season ranked second on the team behind only Parsons’ 13.5. He also totaled 16 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

“It was one of the best seasons of my career so far,” Armstrong said this weekend at a youth football camp, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I’m looking to come back better and stronger.”

The Cowboys recognize how much Armstrong means to their defense having rewarded the former fourth-round pick with a two-year, $13 million contract a year ago.

“It means a lot,” Armstrong said. “They value what I can do and what I can bring to the table. I appreciate that a lot. They just want me to continue to grow as a player and as a man.”

Armstrong has a chance to earn a bigger deal, whether with the Cowboys or someone else, with another big season in 2023.