Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of concussion protocol, Browns won’t name QB for Sunday

Joe Flacco started at quarterback for the Browns last week with Dorian Thompson-Robinson out of action because of a concussion, but the team isn’t saying who is going to get the nod against the Jaguars this Sunday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters at his Friday press conference that Thompson-Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol after a pair of limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Thompson-Robinson was named the team’s starter after Deshaun Watson went on injured reserve, but Stefanski has been mum about the team’s plans for Sunday all week. He remained so on Friday and said that he plans to go up until game-time before making the call.

The Jaguars are set to do the same with Trevor Lawrence as he tries to come back from a high-ankle sprain, so there’s uncertainty on both sides heading into Week 14.