 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220 - Practice
Denny Hamlin wins pole for inaugural Chicago Street Race
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage1finish_230701.jpg
Adam Yates beats twin brother for Tour de France stage 1 win, yellow jersey
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121 - Practice
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole

Top Clips

nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud
nbc_nas_hamlinpostqintv_230701.jpg
Hamlin on Chicago pole for Cup Series race
Herta.jpg
Highlights: Honda Indy 200 qualifying at Mid-Ohio

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson: Adding pass rush help is for conversations down the road

  
Published June 5, 2023 09:46 AM
pd8gRsGn2dXU
June 5, 2023 12:42 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the biggest division favorites ahead of the 2023 NFL season, led by San Francisco, Kansas City, and Jacksonville.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday that the team needs a more productive pass rush, but there are no plans to look outside the organization for help right now.

Pederson said earlier in the offseason that the team expects better results in terms of their pass rush than they had in 2022 and he was asked about Leonard Floyd signing with the Bills during a Monday press conference in Jacksonville. Pederson explained why the team hasn’t made a big push for Floyd or other experienced edge rushers.

“He’s a good player and guys are gonna get scooped up , but, listen, you can’t just jump in the first thing that’s there,” Pederson said, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “Obviously, somebody has to fit your roster and fit your structure financially. There’s going to be guys probably going into training camp, there’s going to be guys coming out of training camp that we’ll take a look at but those are all things for conversations down the road.”

Josh Allen has been working out on his own during the voluntary portion of the team’s offseason program, but is expected to be at mandatory minicamp to work with Travon Walker, K’Lavon Chaisson, Jordan Smith, and Yasir Abdullah on providing the kind of shot in the arm that Pederson is looking for this season.