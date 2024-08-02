Doug Pederson: Anton Harrison out with concussion, Andrew Wingard to miss “significant time” with knee injury
Published August 2, 2024 10:47 AM
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson gave a couple of negative injury updates at his Friday press conference.
Pederson said that right tackle Anton Harrison is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in practice this week. Pederson said Harrison will be out for at least a couple more days because of the concussion.
The 2023 first-round pick started every game as a rookie and had shoulder surgery during the offseason.
While the Jags expect Harrison back in the near future, it will be a longer wait for safety Andrew Wingard. Pederson said Wingard is set to miss “significant time” after hurting his knee and that he could be out into the regular season.