Doug Pederson: Anton Harrison out with concussion, Andrew Wingard to miss “significant time” with knee injury

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson gave a couple of negative injury updates at his Friday press conference.

Pederson said that right tackle Anton Harrison is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in practice this week. Pederson said Harrison will be out for at least a couple more days because of the concussion.

The 2023 first-round pick started every game as a rookie and had shoulder surgery during the offseason.

While the Jags expect Harrison back in the near future, it will be a longer wait for safety Andrew Wingard. Pederson said Wingard is set to miss “significant time” after hurting his knee and that he could be out into the regular season.