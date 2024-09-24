Doug Pederson: Jaguars have to make changes, and everything is on the table

The Jaguars got blown out by the Bills on Monday night to fall to 0-3 on the season, and Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged that what his team is doing isn’t working.

“There has to be changes, whether it’s play design, personnel, everything is on the table,” Pederson said. “Those are all things I have to look at, we have to look at as a staff, and make the adjustments.”

Pederson said he doesn’t question anyone’s effort but he does recognize that the results aren’t good enough.

“It’s not for a lack of effort or trying, but sometimes you have to get out of your own way, and we keep digging ourselves in a hole early and can’t seem to dig our way out of it,” Pederson said. “It’s a week-to-week deal. We’re three weeks in. We’re not very good right now.”

If Pederson can’t find some changes to make, Jaguars owner Shad Khan may decide the change to make is at head coach.