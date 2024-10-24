Doug Pederson on division race: “I would say this — anything’s possible”

The Jaguars are fresh off a victory over the Patriots to move them to 2-5.

With 10 games still left to play, there’s certainly time for Jacksonville to steady the ship and eventually make it to the postseason — improbable as it may seem. The team was able to do that after a 2-6 and 3-7 start back in 2022 — Doug Pederson’s first year as head coach.

So through that lens, Pederson had a pretty rational response when asked about potentially getting back into the AFC South race this season.

“I would say this: anything’s possible,” Pederson said in his Wednesday news conference. “But listen, it’s a one-week-at-a-time mentality as you know, and you just try to go 1-0, you just try to figure out how to win a game this week.

“But I think we can lean and look back on that time and say, ‘Hey we’ve been here before, we know what this looks like. What did we do well then that we can apply to today?’ There’s a lot of ball ahead of us and yet, I think each week now becomes a little bit more important for us as a team.”

The Jaguars have won two of their last three, albeit over division-rival Indianapolis and then New England in London. Now, Jacksonville will take on a gauntlet from the NFC in the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, and Lions before their Week 12 bye.