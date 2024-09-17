 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson on Evan Engram: We’re optimistic, but we’ve just got to see

  
Published September 17, 2024 12:20 PM

Jaguars tight end Evan Engram injured his hamstring during pregame warmups on Sunday and missed the contest against the Browns.

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson classified Engram as week-to-week.

"[H]e’s out there running around and getting himself loose for the game, and obviously felt something in his hamstring,” Pederson said, via transcript from the team. “So, it was significant enough to keep him out and hold him out of the football game yesterday. We’ll see where he is this week. Optimistic, but we’ve just got to see. Hamstrings can be funny. So, it’s kind of a week-to-week deal right now with him.”

While running back Tank Bigsby got hit hard on his shoulder during a kick return, he was able to come back and play a little bit during the second half of Sunday’s game.

Pederson added that receiver Gabe Davis landed on his shoulder along the sideline late in the matchup but is OK.

The Jaguars will issue their first injury report of the week on Thursday, as they’ll be in Buffalo to take on the Bills for one of two Monday Night Football games in Week 3.