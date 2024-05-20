 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_giantsjones_240520.jpg
Jones must ‘take control’ of the New York Giants
nbc_csu_nixwithpayton_240520.jpg
Broncos’ Nix will adapt to the NFL ‘really fast’
nbc_csu_mayepatriotsqbs_240520.jpg
Can Maye address the routine mistakes for Pats?

Other PFT Content

Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo
cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson on Travis Etienne: I think there’s more yards out there he can get

  
Published May 20, 2024 04:56 PM

Over the last two seasons, running back Travis Etienne has been one of the Jaguars’ most productive offensive players.

He had 1,441 yards from scrimmage with five total touchdowns on 255 touches in 2022. Then in 2023, he had 1,484 yards with 12 total touchdowns on 325 touches.

But Etienne’s yards per carry went down from 5.1 in 2022 to 3.8 last year.

On Monday, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he’d like to reduce Etienne’s workload a bit in 2024 — in part as an effort to increase the running back’s productivity.

“Yeah, it’s hard to put necessarily a rep count on it but you do want to keep him as healthy as you can throughout the season,” Pederson said in his press conference. “That’s why — we’ve talked about this too as a staff and myself — making sure Tank [Bigsby] gets opportunities to get out there and take some of the pounding off of Travis.

“Again, just taking another step, Year 3 with us in the offense and just seeing his growth. I think there’s more out there that he can get yard wise. It’ll definitely be an emphasis utilizing him more so in the run game and making sure that those yards that are there that we’re doing the right things, we’re hitting the right holes, we’re anticipating defenders and blocking schemes and all that kind of stuff. Then being able to take the wear and tear off him with Tank.”

Etienne started all 17 games for Jacksonville last season and has not missed a game over the last two years.

Bigsby took just 50 carries for 132 yards with two TDs, despite appearing in all 17 games last year as a rookie. D’Ernest Johnson also had 41 carries for 108 yards as a reserve running back with Jacksonville in 2023.