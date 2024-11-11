 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson to reporters on Mac Jones interception: “You guys wouldn’t figure it out”

  
Published November 10, 2024 09:25 PM

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was not in a mood to be questioned after today’s loss to the Vikings. Unfortunately for him, answering questions after every game is part of an NFL head coach’s job.

So when Pederson was asked what was supposed to happen on the interception Mac Jones threw late in the game, Pederson did not seem to appreciate the question, and told reporters they wouldn’t understand the answer if he gave it to them.

“I’m not going to go through the details of the play because you guys wouldn’t figure it out,” Pederson said. “But we’re gonna look at the tape tomorrow and we’ll make those corrections.”

The loss dropped the Jaguars’ record to 2-8. Pederson might not have a job that requires him to answer reporters’ questions for much longer.