Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence is throwing it the best I’ve seen from him

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence made some significant strides in his first to second NFL year, in no small part because his coaching dramatically improved in 2022.

As Jacksonville readies for a 2023 with more external expectations, head coach Doug Pederson had some positive remarks about the quarterback and how he might play in the coming season.

“I’ll tell you what, he’s throwing the ball the best I’ve seen him in the year and a half I’ve been with Trevor,” Pederson said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. “And just really, the sky is the limit with this guy. And if we just continue to improve and just really keep those pieces around him healthy, this offense could really take off.”

Pederson also complimented Lawrence on his maturity and the work the quarterback has been able to do with his position coach, Mike McCoy.

“He’s mature above his years. And I’ll tell you this, what he went through his rookie season, to really come out of that last year and shine — he doesn’t get too high or too low, he stays even-keeled. His emotions are that way,” Pederson said. “Mike McCoy has done a great job of just sort of — because Mike coached Peyton Manning, he coached Philip Rivers, he’s coached some Hall of Fame-type quarterbacks. So being able to pour that knowledge and understanding into Trevor, a young quarterback, has been valuable to Trevor.”

Lawrence finished his second season having completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. In two postseason games, Lawrence had a 60.5 percent completion rate for 505 yards with five TDs and five picks.

If the Jaguars are going to repeat as AFC South champions, the club will need Lawrence to continue to grow as a franchise quarterback.

