Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence trending toward missing Sunday’s game

  
Published November 8, 2024 10:45 AM

It looks like it will be Mac Jones at quarterback for the Jaguars when they take on the Vikings this Sunday.

Trevor Lawrence has been limited in practice all week with a left shoulder injury and head coach Doug Pederson told reporters at a Friday press conference that he is likely going to miss this weekend’s game. Jones would start while the recently signed C.J. Beathard serves as the backup quarterback.

“We got one more day today. He’s been very limited all week. It is trending in a way that’s leaning toward not playing,” Pederson said.

Lawrence is considering options to deal with the injury and surgery is one of them. Pederson said that question is best left to “medical professionals” and the coming days will likely bring more clarity to what Lawrence’s immediate football future looks like.