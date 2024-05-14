 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
nbc_pft_sfnyjweek1_240514.jpg
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mvsbills_240514.jpg
Valdes-Scantling reportedly heading to Buffalo
nbc_pft_billsrephireparry_240514.jpg
Parry reportedly working for BUF is ‘new frontier’
nbc_pft_sfnyjweek1_240514.jpg
Jets traveling to 49ers for Week 1 MNF opener

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Doug Pederson: We’ve gotten bigger, faster this offseason

  
Published May 14, 2024 09:38 AM

When the Jaguars were last on the field playing meaningful football, they were losing five of their final six games on their way to missing the playoffs a year after winning the AFC South.

The Texans won the division and spent the offseason taking some big swings in hopes of remaining on top for the 2024 season. The Jaguars did plenty of work of their own by signing wide receiver Gabe Davis, center Mitch Morse and defensive tackle Arik Armstead and adding nine players in the draft.

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson said he thinks those changes to the roster have improved the team in two crucial areas.

“I kind of chuckle when people say, ‘Be more physical,’” Pederson said, via the team’s website. “We play football. It’s a physical sport. It’s how we teach our players. Maybe you can help them be more physical, just like you can help a quarterback be more accurate with his throws. It’s a matter of just doing it. No. 1, we have gotten bigger, just physically bigger, with some of the draft picks and undrafted guys, and even some of our players coming back. We have gotten bigger there. I think we got a tick faster. Then when we put the pads on in July and August we’ll see where we are physically.”

There were a lot of optimistic predictions about the Jaguars’ future at this time last year, but their poor finish has put a pin in most of that chatter. They’ll have a chance to turn things back around once the pads come on later this year.