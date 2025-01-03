 Skip navigation
Doug Pederson: Whatever happens, we keep moving forward

  
Published January 3, 2025 10:59 AM

Whether they win, lose or tie the Colts on Sunday, the Jaguars’ season will come to an end.

There’s been plenty of speculation that the game will also end head coach Doug Pederson’s time in Jacksonville, although nothing has been announced at this point. At a Friday press conference, Pederson said that he doesn’t listen to that speculation but he’s certainly aware of it and he shared some of what his thoughts will be if he does find himself out of a job in the coming days.

“If this is the last one then I can look back and go ‘hey, it’s a great run,’” Pederson said. “You had a chance to do a lot of great things. You had a chance to win a Super Bowl. You coached some great players, you played in this league for a long time. Whatever happens, happens. We keep moving forward.”

The Jaguars went 9-8 to win the AFC South in Pederson’s first season and they won a playoff game, but failed to make the playoffs with the same record after going 1-5 down the stretch in 2023. They are 4-12 heading into the weekend and the inability to rebound from that late collapse last year will loom large in any decision the Jaguars make about their coaching future.