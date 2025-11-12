Drake London among 11 players out of Falcons’ practice

The Falcons list 11 players out of Wednesday’s practice.

The team’s leading receiver, Drake London, didn’t practice due to an illness.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (foot), inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), long snapper Liam McCullough (personal), inside linebacker DeAngelo Malone (oblique), defensive lineman Brandon Dorius (oblique), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), offensive guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle), defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) also were non-participants. McCullough was absent for the birth of his first child.

Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), inside linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder) and left tackle Jake Matthews (rest) were limited.

Defensive lineman LaCale London (shoulder) was a full participant.

The Falcons also announced offensive tackle Storm Norton (foot) reverted back to injured reserve, ending his season after his 21-day practice window closed without the team activating him.

Malone will head to injured reserve with a significant ankle injury, coach Raheem Morris said.