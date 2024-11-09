Drake London is expected to play Sunday

Wide receiver Drake London is the biggest injury question mark for the Falcons this weekend and word on his status for Sunday’s game against the Saints is positive.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that London is expected to play. London injured his hip in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

London has 50 catches for 552 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Center Drew Dalman (ankle) was listed as questionable by the Falcons, but he was downgraded to out on Saturday. The Falcons also announced that they have elevated wide receiver Chris Blair and linebacker Khalid Kareem.