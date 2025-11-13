 Skip navigation
Drake London now has a back injury as well as an illness

  
Published November 13, 2025 04:16 PM

Falcons wide receiver Drake London did not practice on Wednesday because of an illness. He returned to limited work on Thursday, but with a back injury in addition to his illness.

London has 53 receptions for 691 yards and six touchdowns this season.

He was one of 11 players who didn’t practice Wednesday, but he was one of four to return to at least limited work.

Inside linebacker Josh Woods (hamstring), long snapper Liam McCullough (personal), edge rusher Leonard Floyd (hamstring), offensive guard Chris Lindstrom (foot), offensive guard Matthew Bergeron (ankle) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (knee/ankle) remained out of practice.

Lindstrom played last Sunday in Germany, while Bergeron did not.

Wide receiver Jamal Agnew (foot), defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus (oblique) and defensive lineman Zach Harrison (knee) returned to limited work.

Cornerback Dee Alford (concussion), cornerback Mike Hughes (neck), inside linebacker Malik Verdon (shoulder) and left tackle Jake Matthews (rest) remained limited.

Edge rusher DeAngelo Malone landed on injured reserve on Thursday. He injured his ankle in the Week 10 loss to the Colts and is expected to miss significant time. The team signed edge rusher Khalid Kareem to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.