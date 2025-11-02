 Skip navigation
Drake London TD pulls Falcons even in New England

  
Published November 2, 2025 01:35 PM

The Falcons are happy to have quarterback Michael Penix and wide receiver Drake London back in the lineup this Sunday.

London went up to get a Penix pass in the end zone and maintained control of it while getting his feet down for a touchdown in New England. The score made it 7-7 with 24 seconds left to play in the first quarter.

London had a 16-yard grab earlier in the drive and Penix was 4-of-4 after a Jamal Agnew punt return set them up near midfield.

It was a welcome change for the Falcons offense after a pair of punts to open the game. They were able to force one of their own after giving up an early touchdown and they’ll be looking for more of the same from their defense the rest of the way.