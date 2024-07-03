 Skip navigation
Drake London: We’re trying to play really, really fast on offense this year

  
Published July 3, 2024 03:04 PM

It will still be a couple of months before we see the Falcons fully deploy the offense that offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has been installing since being hired earlier this year, but a picture of what the offense will look like has started coming into focus.

Head coach Raheem Morris has promised a heavy workload for running back Bijan Robinson and expressed a desire to see more from tight end Kyle Pitts while wide receiver Drake London has eyes on a leap of his own. All of that will be tied to a full recovery from a torn Achilles by quarterback Kirk Cousins and, according to London, it is all going to take place at high speed.

“It’s just the type of play style we’re trying to play,” London said, via the team’s website. “It’s really, really fast. You got to be in condition. I think that speed is a killer in this game. If you have it, you can win a lot of things.”

Upping the pace offensively would mark a big change from what the Falcons did under Arthur Smith the last few years and a corresponding improvement to their scoring pace would help Atlanta’s chances of making it back to the postseason.