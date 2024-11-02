 Skip navigation
Drake Maye clears concussion protocol, set to play vs. Titans

  
Published November 2, 2024 01:29 PM

The Patriots will have their young quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.

New England announced on Saturday that Drake Maye has cleared concussion protocol and has been removed from the injury report.

He is expected to start against Tennessee.

Maye suffered a concussion during last week’s win over the Jets. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

The No. 3 overall pick of this year’s draft, Maye has completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 564 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions in his four appearances with three starts. He has also rushed for 114 yards with a touchdown.