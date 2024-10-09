 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_nextjetshc_241009.jpg
Johnson, Vrabel among favorites for next Jets HC
nbc_pft_trotter_241009.jpg
NFL, Trotter reach settlement in lawsuit
nbc_pft_powerranking_241009.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: DAL, ATL, HOU rise in Week 6

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Drake Maye expects to be nervous, excited in first NFL start

  
Published October 9, 2024 12:13 PM

Drake Maye met the media on Wednesday for the first time since he became the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Maye was named the starter by head coach Jerod Mayo this week and the rookie said at his press conference that he expects to be “a little nervous” when he takes the field against the Texans on Sunday. That nervousness will be balanced out by excitement about realizing “something you dream about” and Maye said his excitement extends to the chance that the whole team has to upset expectations after a 1-4 start.

“Excited for these guys,” Maye said. “I think it’s an opportunity to go out there against a great football team and prove people wrong.”

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said in his press conference that he thinks Maye’s athletic ability will allow the Patriots to do some different things offensively. Maye said his goal is to make plays, but that he wants to play within the pocket and trust the offense rather than go outside of it in hopes of creating a spark that the team can use to help build a foundation for the future.