Drake Maye expects to be nervous, excited in first NFL start

Drake Maye met the media on Wednesday for the first time since he became the Patriots’ starting quarterback.

Maye was named the starter by head coach Jerod Mayo this week and the rookie said at his press conference that he expects to be “a little nervous” when he takes the field against the Texans on Sunday. That nervousness will be balanced out by excitement about realizing “something you dream about” and Maye said his excitement extends to the chance that the whole team has to upset expectations after a 1-4 start.

“Excited for these guys,” Maye said. “I think it’s an opportunity to go out there against a great football team and prove people wrong.”

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo said in his press conference that he thinks Maye’s athletic ability will allow the Patriots to do some different things offensively. Maye said his goal is to make plays, but that he wants to play within the pocket and trust the offense rather than go outside of it in hopes of creating a spark that the team can use to help build a foundation for the future.