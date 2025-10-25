 Skip navigation
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Drake Maye has a record number of 80-percent completion games through two NFL seasons

  
Published October 25, 2025 10:16 AM

Drafted in 2024, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has only 19 career starts. In more than 25 percent of them, he has completed more than 80 percent of his pass attempts.

Maye has five career games with a completion percentage of 80 or higher. Via NBC Sports research, that’s more than any player in league history through his first two seasons, with a minimum of 15 attempts per game.

Maye has done it in three of seven games this year, including last week’s franchise single-game record of 91.3 percent. He did it twice as a rookie.

And Maye has ten more regular-season games in 2025. At his current rate, Maye will get another three or four in which he completes at least four of every five passes, pushing the record through two seasons as high as eight or nine games.

For the year, Maye’s completion percentage is 75.2. Lions quarterback Jared Goff is second, at 74.9 percent. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (71.4 percent) and Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (71.0) percent are the only others at 70 percent or higher.