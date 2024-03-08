Drake Maye is the betting favorite over Jayden Daniels to go No. 2 in 2024 NFL draft

Everyone expects Caleb Williams to go to the Bears with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, which means the intrigue starts at No. 2.

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye is currently the betting favorite to go No. 2 overall, just ahead of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. FanDuel lists Maye as a -140 favorite and Daniels at +120 to go No. 2.

Maye was viewed during most of the 2023 season as the second-best prospect behind Williams, but Daniels went on an incredible run down the stretch, won the Heisman Trophy, and made it an interesting question who would go second.

Anyone other than Maye or Daniels going second would be a major upset. Williams is listed at +1600 to go with the second pick, followed by Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy at +2200, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at +2500 and Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt at +7500.

The Commanders, owners of the second overall pick, will almost certainly take their quarterback of the future, and Maye and Daniels will be closely scrutinized for the next seven weeks.