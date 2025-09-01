Drake Maye leads Patriots team captains for 2025

There’s a new captain in New England. And his name is Drake Maye.

Maye, in his second NFL season, is a first-time captain for the Patriots.

Joining the starting quarterback with a “C” on their jerseys will be tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Marcus Jones, edge rusher Harold Landry III, and special-teamer Brenden Schooler.

Jones told reporters he was surprised to earn the title.

The Patriots also apparently will have a weekly game captain. For the opener against the Raiders, it’s linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. He played for the Raiders in 2024.