Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4

Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Drake Maye leads Patriots team captains for 2025

  
Published September 1, 2025 03:43 PM

There’s a new captain in New England. And his name is Drake Maye.

Maye, in his second NFL season, is a first-time captain for the Patriots.

Joining the starting quarterback with a “C” on their jerseys will be tight end Hunter Henry, linebacker Robert Spillane, cornerback Marcus Jones, edge rusher Harold Landry III, and special-teamer Brenden Schooler.

Jones told reporters he was surprised to earn the title.

The Patriots also apparently will have a weekly game captain. For the opener against the Raiders, it’s linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. He played for the Raiders in 2024.