Drake Maye looks forward to playing against his old friend Caleb Williams

Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams and Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye were friends long before they became the first and third picks in the 2024 NFL draft. But they have never played against each other, until Sunday.

Maye said today that he got to know Williams when they were considered two of the country’s elite high school quarterbacks and they’ve been close for years.

“You spend a lot of time with those guys, you see them some on visits, some at the Combine,” Maye said. “With Caleb, I’ve seen him since high school. Going to the same camps, we were at Elite 11 with each other, we had some college visits together. We’re going through the process again. In college we were friends, I enjoyed watching him do his thing, and now we get a chance to compete. Any time you go against a rookie quarterback in the same class it’s a little extra. I’m looking forward to going out there and getting a chance to play the Bears.”

Maye said Williams’ physical talent has always been apparent.

“The play is never over with Caleb, that’s the biggest thing. And also his talent for making difficult throws. If you’re a quarterback you see, ‘Man, that’s a good throw,’” Maye said. “He’s just so talented. Getting to know him and see him compete, we’ve never played each other, so this will be the first time. It’s pretty cool.”

Maye and the Patriots will travel to Chicago to take on Williams and the Bears on Sunday. The Bears are six-point favorites.