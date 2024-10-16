 Skip navigation
Drake Maye pops up on the practice report with a knee injury

  
Published October 16, 2024 07:59 PM

The Patriots added quarterback Drake Maye to the practice report Wednesday. He was a full participant despite a knee injury.

Maye made his first start Sunday, throwing three touchdowns but turning it over three times in the loss to the Texans.

The Patriots practiced without running back Rhamondre Stevenson (foot), cornerback Marcus Jones (groin/illness) and tackle Vederian Lowe (ankle). Stevenson was injured in a Week 5 game against the Dolphins.

Cornerback Isaiah Bolden (hamstring), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle), defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (elbow), cornerback Jonathan Jones (shoulder), offensive guard Michael Jordan (ankle), safety Marte Mapu (neck), linebacker Sione Takitaki (knee) and cornerback Marco Wilson (groin) were limited.

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (knee), linebacker Anfernee Jennings (shoulder), long snapper Joe Cardona (calf) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (shoulder) were full participants.