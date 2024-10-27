Drake Maye questionable to return with head injury

Drake Maye’s second NFL start has taken an unfortunate turn.

Maye went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and the Patriots say that the quarterback is questionable to return after suffering a head injury. Maye was hit in the head while scrambling for a first down during an offensive drive.

Maye ran for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game and the Patriots have punted on their other two possessions. Jacoby Brissett is now in the game at quarterback.

The Patriots trail 13-7 after Aaron Rodgers hit wide receiver Xavier Gipson for a one-yard score with just over nine minutes left in the first half.