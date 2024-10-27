 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Drake Maye questionable to return with head injury

  
Published October 27, 2024 02:05 PM

Drake Maye’s second NFL start has taken an unfortunate turn.

Maye went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jets and the Patriots say that the quarterback is questionable to return after suffering a head injury. Maye was hit in the head while scrambling for a first down during an offensive drive.

Maye ran for a touchdown in the first quarter of the game and the Patriots have punted on their other two possessions. Jacoby Brissett is now in the game at quarterback.

The Patriots trail 13-7 after Aaron Rodgers hit wide receiver Xavier Gipson for a one-yard score with just over nine minutes left in the first half.