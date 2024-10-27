Drake Maye runs for a TD, Patriots up 7-0

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made his first NFL start last week and he had another first this Sunday.

Maye scrambled 17 yards for a touchdown with just over five minutes to play in the first quarter against the Jets. It was the first rushing touchdown of Maye’s career and it put the Patriots up 7-0 at home.

Maye had an 11-yard run for a first down earlier in the drive and he is 3-of-4 for 23 yards so far this afternoon.

The Jets got great field position for their first possession after a punt return by Xavier Gipson, but they were unable to pick up a first down before punting the ball back. They also have linebacker C.J. Mosley questionable to return with a neck injury.