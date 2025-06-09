Drake Maye: Stefon Diggs seems like an awesome teammate

The Patriots added Stefon Diggs this offseason with the thought that the veteran receiver will help elevate an offense quarterbacked by Drake Maye.

While Diggs is still recovering from tearing his ACL midway through the 2024 season, he’s been in the building and has done some on-field work over the last couple of weeks.

Maye said on Monday that the budding partnership between QB and WR is going well.

“Yeah, he seems like an awesome teammate,” Maye said in his press conference, via transcript from the team. “He’s my locker mate, one down from beside me. We talk all the time. He’s a veteran in this league. He’s made a lot of plays, played in a lot of big-time games. Just an awesome voice for the receiver room, for this offense. He’s played in some playoff games. He’s had some big games.

“Once he recovers, and he’s getting back out there, I’m looking forward to being able to throw him some footballs. It’s always good having a guy like that on your team.”

Maye added that he’s been able to see some of Diggs’ work ethic in action.

“In the meetings, [he’s] asking questions, asking me after plays, ‘Hey, what should I have done there? Hey, in the past, I’ve done this when the guy’s playing this leverage,’ stuff like that,” Maye said. “He’s seen a lot of different things, played a long time in this league. It’s been great for me. A veteran receiver, him, Mack [Hollins], Kendrick Bourne. We got three, not really old heads, but old heads in their 30s. It’s been awesome for us to find how they lead the room and help this offense.”

Last season, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards with three touchdowns in eight games for Houston.