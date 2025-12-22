 Skip navigation
Drake Maye TD pass, two-point conversion cuts Ravens lead to 24-21 in fourth quarter

  
Published December 21, 2025 11:01 PM

With the way Week 16 has gone in the NFL this is no surprise, but the Patriots certainly aren’t out of it yet.

Quarterback Drake Maye put together an excellent drive, capped by a 37-yard touchdown to receiver Kyle Williams and a successful two-point conversation with a pass to Rhamondre Stevenson, cutting Baltimore’s fourth-quarter lead to 24-21.

Maye was 6-of-6 on the possession, while also running for 5 yards. The Patriots did not face a third down on the drive, as Maye hit the deep shot down the right sideline when it presented itself.

Maye has thrown an interception and lost a fumble, but is 25-of-36 for 312 yards with two TDs.

Additionally, Ravens left guard Andrew Vorhees is questionable to return with a foot injury.