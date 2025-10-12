Drake Maye’s big game delivers Patriots win over Saints

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had one of the best games of his young career today in New Orleans, commanding the Patriots’ offense to a 25-19 win over the Saints.

Maye completed 18 of 26 passes for 261 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions, as the Patriots controlled the game against a Saints team that put up a good effort but couldn’t do enough late.

Maye was also the Patriots’ leading rusher, with 28 yards on nine carries, on a day when he did everything for New England.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler was solid, completing 20 of 26 passes for 227 yards and also running for 20 yards. The Saints are 1-5, but that’s not Rattler’s fault.

The Patriots are 4-2, and that’s a credit to Maye, who has developed in his second NFL season into one of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks. New England is a playoff contender, and with Maye at the helm, the Patriots may be annual contenders for many years to come.