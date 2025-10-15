Dre Greenlaw designated for return from injured reserve, practiced with Broncos today

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw is back on the practice field.

The Broncos designated Greenlaw for return from injured reserve today, and he practiced with the team.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Greenlaw will play this week against the Giants, but he’ll be eligible to do so if the Broncos choose to activate him to the 53-player roster.

During his time with the 49ers, Greenlaw was an excellent player when healthy, but he was plagued by injuries and missed almost all of the 2021 season and almost all of the 2024 season. He signed with the Broncos this year but hasn’t played for them yet because of a quad injury.