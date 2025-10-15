 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dre Greenlaw designated for return from injured reserve, practiced with Broncos today

  
Published October 15, 2025 05:48 PM

Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw is back on the practice field.

The Broncos designated Greenlaw for return from injured reserve today, and he practiced with the team.

That doesn’t necessarily mean Greenlaw will play this week against the Giants, but he’ll be eligible to do so if the Broncos choose to activate him to the 53-player roster.

During his time with the 49ers, Greenlaw was an excellent player when healthy, but he was plagued by injuries and missed almost all of the 2021 season and almost all of the 2024 season. He signed with the Broncos this year but hasn’t played for them yet because of a quad injury.