nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time
nbc_pft_nickbosainjury_250923.jpg
49ers take ‘committee approach’ after Bosa injury
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250923.jpg
Callahan feels Titans aren’t far away from winning

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Drew Brees joins ESPN’s First Take as a weekly contributor

  
Published September 23, 2025 09:38 AM

Another week, another new gig for Drew Brees.

Fresh from his guest role on Fox NFL Sunday, the future Hall of Fame quarterback has agreed to become a weekly contributor to ESPN’s First Take, according to BarrettSportsMedia.com.

Brees, who worked for NBC in 2021, is gradually making a return to the broadcast space. The non-exclusive ESPN deal allows him to do other things, including calling one of the Christmas games on Netflix.

It seems to be part of a broader strategy by Brees to increase his media exposure, in the hopes of landing a prime spot on a broadcast team. Last month, Brees told Dan Patrick, “I’d step in the booth right now and be a top-three guy. Like, without question. And then you give me a few years, and I could be the best.”

That’s the same sort of confidence and competitive fire that made Brees one of the all-time greats. And he seems to be realizing that, in order to get to the top of the mountain, he needs to do one very important thing.

Start climbing.